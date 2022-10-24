VAIL 0.7.90 Patch Notes

With the Miami VAIL Major now complete, our eyes and goals are now set on the release of Early Access on the 17th of November. The next few weeks will unVAIL many exciting new features, spaces, and quality of life improvements that are aimed to create a welcoming space for both, casual and competitive players. From here, the sky is the limit and VAIL will continue to grow and improve, with a strong focus on our amazing community. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Spawn Blockers



Spawn blockers have been added into both Artifact and Team Deathmatch game modes. What this means is that players will be able to move around in a closed area while waiting for the round or match to start. Things to remember:

Firearms and tacticals can be gripped but not used during this period (Artifact) The Artifact Scanner can be picked-up and holstered during this period

General Patch Notes

Changes

• Added more grippables to the Armory

• Server browser now has a refresh button to refresh the listed servers

Map Changes

• All Artifact maps - Updated signage to be aligned and have a uniform scale

• Maar - Updated collision on B-site cages to interact better with weapons and bullet penetration

• Maar - Visually updated goo geometry to remove visual seam and unalignment

• Maar - Updated collision on Armory vestibule walls to unwalkable

• Maar - Fixed visual seams when looking through cracks on Mid sightline blockers

• Maar - Fixed bad LOD popping on rocks near container units

• Maar - Fixed visual seems in Rock Tunnel

• Maar - Updated the material on the rocks in the lava crater in Mid

• Maar - Updated the material on the blast doors in Condensation

• Maar - Updated the landscape mesh near Colonist spawn stairs to not have such sharp edges

• Maar - Updated the lighting and reflections in Armory

• Maar - Patched spot where players could get stuck behind the pipes when jumping into Armory

• Maar - General optimization pass on the entire map

• Maar - Optimized glass throughout the entire map

• Maar - Triangle reduction pass in Power Station and team spawns

• Maar - Updated and improved the LOD's of cables in Power Station

• Maar - Landscape is no longer clipping through floor in Pumping Station connector

• Khidi - Fixed visual seam in Museum ceiling

• Khidi - Lowered rebar on A-site to prevent interference with gunfire

• Khidi - Removed visual seam on the park ramp and grass in Skatepark

• Khidi - Updated the lightmaps of foliage and grass to remove black splotches

• Khidi - Updated the lightmaps on concrete to remove black splotches

• Khidi - Patched pixel peak behind the cylindrical covert at A-Long

• Khidi - Patched all pixel peaks near/around the monolith at A-Short

• Khidi - Visually updated the material on the monolith

• Khidi - Fixed visual seams and stretches on garden rocks

• Khidi - Updated collision on Skatepark barricades to respond to penetration correctly

• Khidi - Updated collision on scaffolding to respond to penetration correctly

• Khidi - Removed visual seam on the ramps in Skatepark

• Khidi - Updated the lightmaps on concrete cubes to remove black splotches

• Khidi - Fixed bad LOD popping on the cypress tree

• Khidi - Minor adjustments to the overall lighting quality and shadows of the map

• Khidi - Patched pixel peak at REYAB spawn

• Khidi - Updated grass material to remove transparency issue

• Khidi - Removed invisible collider outside REYAB spawn

• Khidi - Fixed bad LOD popping on bridge pillars when behind arches

• Suna - General collision pass on assets that wouldn't register penetration correctly

• Suna - Removed bullet blocker behind the tarp at B-Long/Construction

• Suna(Artifact) - Removed visual seams above B-site objective marker

• Suna - Fixed bad LOD popping on tarp at a close distance

• Miru - Patched more griefing spots where the Artifact scanner can be thrown and can't be retrieved

• Miru - Fixed bad lightmaps on crates

• Miru - Updated the initial spawn locations of REYAB to not be as far out of spawn as they were

• Miru - Patched spots where players could climb into windows and scale walls

• Volt - Updated the lightmaps of multiple assets to remove the black splotches

• Volt - General lightmap optimization pass on the entire map

• Volt - Improved the maps lighting fidelity

• Armory - IVRL MVM Winning Team banner added

• Armory - Patreon wall updated

• Armory - Updated and improved the LOD's of crayons and pencils

• Este - Updated the lightmaps of the broken fence party wall to remove the black splotches

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Armory music stops playing after a period of time

• Fixed - Dropping a mag out of a gun without touching it will cause other teammates to see it highlighted through walls

• Fixed - Changing the magazine in a gun will not highlight the new mag in the gun for the player's teammates

• Fixed - Gun desyncs when two players both grab it within a window of latency

• Fixed - Scanner desyncs when two players grab it within a window of latency

• Fixed - Dying just before round start by jumping in the water on Khidi can duplicate your weapons

• Fixed - If all Colonists jump into the water on Khidi just before round start, Colonists get a victory

• Fixed - Players can lead base at round start by moving in their playspace during countdown

• Fixed - A gun can get stuck firing infinitely with unlimited ammo

• Fixed - " has left the game" displays at the end of a match

• Fixed - UMP grip breaks when firearm hand swapping is enabled and is grabbed in specific spots to the side of the gun.

• Fixed - Players cannot swap teams mid match while dead on Artifact mode

• Fixed - Push-to-Talk does not work on HP Reverb controllers

• Fixed - Dropping a tactical and putting it back on your wrist will allow you to bend your hand back and grab it off the arm of the same hand grabbing it

• Fixed - Tacticals are labeled incorrectly for left and right hands when settings are set to "Left Hand Dominant"

• Fixed - Performance issue over time when guns repeatedly collide

• Fixed - Can see teammate highlights through a reloaded gun mag as if it's a wall

Love you all, Aexlab <3