Update Notes for Oct 24th

Changes and Additions:
- Additions to Cliffside Art
- Aves now have wings
- Flying/Swimming is now slightly impacted by how much armor you are wearing (~+10% movement for minimal armor, ~-10% movement for overloaded)
- Character Editor now has a 'generate name' option to randomly select a character name (Characters will be labeled as 'No Name' if the save was made before this)
- Save titles are now a little simplified and show the character's name and level
- Fixed some UI issues by adding backdrops for better contrast
- Falling into a 'death zone' now causes ~45 HP of damage and not an immediate life loss
- Most enemies will have HP bars now
- Default magic used on enemies should be the 'magic air push' ability
- Added magic tab to menu (still incomplete)
- Possessed Armors can no longer hit each other
- Possessed Armors track the player significantly better
- Possessed Armor's side attack now covers much more area
- Possessed Armor's will now change their leg stance when in combat
- Ghosts will heal enemy targets if their blight magic hits an enemy
- Rock magic sounds have been updated
- Some weapons and armors have been retextured and/or remodeled
- Some weapons and armors should now have the correct UI icon
- Knives now use the correct stab motions (and are ~50% faster for it)
- Removed some unfinished art from a few levels
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue in the Labyrinthian Caves where a blight magic section was sticking through the floor and causing damage where it was not supposed to
- Aves can now fly again, Dex is the base stat for flight
- Fixed an issue where you could hit 'continue' on a new save
- Deleting a save file now deletes the associated splitscreen player as well
- HUD will now properly disappear on death
- Player's equipped weapon should now disappear on death
- If a player dies, and is out of lives, the chat window should now correctly state the player has died and will not respawn
- Fixed some animation issues with flying and blocking
- Fixed some texture issues on several maps where an incorrect or temp texture was being used
- Fixed some lighting issues
- Fixed an issue where unequipping all your armor would unequip the grapplehook as well
- Fixed an issue where when playing online, your character's hair change to the default hair style
- Fixed an issue where your character's hair may be the incorrect color when spawning
- Fixed an issue where you may die twice when falling into death zones
- Decreased gunship's rate of fire by ~50%
- Decreased player's 'invincibility' window after immediately taking damage
Versus Fixes and Changes:
- Kill count is now much more correct
- Kills by magic should be correct now
- Kills by kicking players off of ledges should now track
- Player suicides should now count as a -1 kill
- Fixed an issue where knocking a player into a death zone counted as two kills
