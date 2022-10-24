 Skip to content

Zofia update for 24 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 9787986

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry - This isn't the new levels update :(

Changes and Additions:

  • Additions to Cliffside Art
  • Aves now have wings
  • Flying/Swimming is now slightly impacted by how much armor you are wearing (~+10% movement for minimal armor, ~-10% movement for overloaded)
  • Character Editor now has a 'generate name' option to randomly select a character name (Characters will be labeled as 'No Name' if the save was made before this)
  • Save titles are now a little simplified and show the character's name and level
  • Fixed some UI issues by adding backdrops for better contrast
  • Falling into a 'death zone' now causes ~45 HP of damage and not an immediate life loss
  • Most enemies will have HP bars now
  • Default magic used on enemies should be the 'magic air push' ability
  • Added magic tab to menu (still incomplete)
  • Possessed Armors can no longer hit each other
  • Possessed Armors track the player significantly better
  • Possessed Armor's side attack now covers much more area
  • Possessed Armor's will now change their leg stance when in combat
  • Ghosts will heal enemy targets if their blight magic hits an enemy
  • Rock magic sounds have been updated
  • Some weapons and armors have been retextured and/or remodeled
  • Some weapons and armors should now have the correct UI icon
  • Knives now use the correct stab motions (and are ~50% faster for it)
  • Removed some unfinished art from a few levels

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in the Labyrinthian Caves where a blight magic section was sticking through the floor and causing damage where it was not supposed to
  • Aves can now fly again, Dex is the base stat for flight
  • Fixed an issue where you could hit 'continue' on a new save
  • Deleting a save file now deletes the associated splitscreen player as well
  • HUD will now properly disappear on death
  • Player's equipped weapon should now disappear on death
  • If a player dies, and is out of lives, the chat window should now correctly state the player has died and will not respawn
  • Fixed some animation issues with flying and blocking
  • Fixed some texture issues on several maps where an incorrect or temp texture was being used
  • Fixed some lighting issues
  • Fixed an issue where unequipping all your armor would unequip the grapplehook as well
  • Fixed an issue where when playing online, your character's hair change to the default hair style
  • Fixed an issue where your character's hair may be the incorrect color when spawning
  • Fixed an issue where you may die twice when falling into death zones
  • Decreased gunship's rate of fire by ~50%
  • Decreased player's 'invincibility' window after immediately taking damage

Versus Fixes and Changes:

  • Kill count is now much more correct
  • Kills by magic should be correct now
  • Kills by kicking players off of ledges should now track
  • Player suicides should now count as a -1 kill
  • Fixed an issue where knocking a player into a death zone counted as two kills

Changed files in this update

Zofia Content Depot 652771
