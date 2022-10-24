 Skip to content

Sumo Seals update for 24 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 24th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9787929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added default presets for Switch Pro Controller
  • Updated French Localization
  • Reinforced collision in the Bento Level so that the puck does not get teleported outside the map

