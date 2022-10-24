- This update removes the light dimmer knob (or dial) in the environments and adds a UI slider for it in the settings page under "Visuals & Lighting". The light dimming is now controlled through the Bigscreen menu instead.
Bigscreen Beta update for 24 October 2022
Changes to the Light Dimmer feature
Patchnotes via Steam Community
