Bigscreen Beta update for 24 October 2022

Changes to the Light Dimmer feature

Build 9787902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This update removes the light dimmer knob (or dial) in the environments and adds a UI slider for it in the settings page under "Visuals & Lighting". The light dimming is now controlled through the Bigscreen menu instead.

Changed files in this update

BigScreen Content Depot 457551
  • Loading history…
