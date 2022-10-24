 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 24 October 2022

0.71.73

Build 9787748

  • Updated Lua character controller sample: new model, animations, expressions, moving platforms, swimming, etc.

Engine updates:

  • RenderPath3D: contrast, saturation, brightness adjustment (by @Cedric46 )
  • Editor: animation retargeting, Mixamo humanoid rig import
  • Scene intersections on CPU: velocity reporting at hit result
  • Collider CPU optimization: multi threaded update
  • Spring - collider CPU optimization using BVH acceleration structure
  • MeshComponent: double sided shadow property
  • DX12: Device Removed Extended Data and device removed support callback (by @amerkoleci )
  • DX12, Vulkan: GPU device name reporting (by @jdswebb )
  • DX12, Vulkan: Sparse resource and async copy queue support
  • Terrain:
  • shadow map optimization by disabling low curvature chunk shadows
  • sparse texture system that allows 16k * 16k texture resolution dynamically close by, and lower VRAM usage

