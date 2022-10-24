- Updated Lua character controller sample: new model, animations, expressions, moving platforms, swimming, etc.
Engine updates:
- RenderPath3D: contrast, saturation, brightness adjustment (by @Cedric46 )
- Editor: animation retargeting, Mixamo humanoid rig import
- Scene intersections on CPU: velocity reporting at hit result
- Collider CPU optimization: multi threaded update
- Spring - collider CPU optimization using BVH acceleration structure
- MeshComponent: double sided shadow property
- DX12: Device Removed Extended Data and device removed support callback (by @amerkoleci )
- DX12, Vulkan: GPU device name reporting (by @jdswebb )
- DX12, Vulkan: Sparse resource and async copy queue support
- Terrain:
- shadow map optimization by disabling low curvature chunk shadows
- sparse texture system that allows 16k * 16k texture resolution dynamically close by, and lower VRAM usage
