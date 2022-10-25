 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 25 October 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 25th

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[Update]

  • Additions and changes

    • Add key customization for the game pad
    • Added skip function for production
    • Modified to be immune to 'poison, bleed' during ultimate skill use
    • Modify the Teleport Gate for moving regions in each chapter to create a closer position from the beginning of the stage entry
    • Change of specifications of Stigma 'Ultimate Circulation'
  • Normal attacks, modified to allow simultaneous effects of skill attacks to be applied


[Bug fix]

  • Fix any help-related issues that appear when playing games by customizing the keyboard
  • Fixed an issue that did not reflect manipulation when playing the game by customizing the keyboard
  • Fixed an issue that was hit twice in certain situations during the use of a continuous ultimate skill
  • Fixed an issue where the help displayed during the move was displayed differently than the actual key setting
  • Fixed an issue related to initializing the number of strikes when the Stigma 'Climax of Battle' was activated

