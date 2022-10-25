[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on October 25th

[Update]
-
Additions and changes
- Add key customization for the game pad
- Added skip function for production
- Modified to be immune to 'poison, bleed' during ultimate skill use
- Modify the Teleport Gate for moving regions in each chapter to create a closer position from the beginning of the stage entry
- Change of specifications of Stigma 'Ultimate Circulation'
- Normal attacks, modified to allow simultaneous effects of skill attacks to be applied
[Bug fix]
- Fix any help-related issues that appear when playing games by customizing the keyboard
- Fixed an issue that did not reflect manipulation when playing the game by customizing the keyboard
- Fixed an issue that was hit twice in certain situations during the use of a continuous ultimate skill
- Fixed an issue where the help displayed during the move was displayed differently than the actual key setting
- Fixed an issue related to initializing the number of strikes when the Stigma 'Climax of Battle' was activated
Changed files in this update