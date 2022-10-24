Halloween Event and Update

Hey dope-fiends! And happy something-or-other. We are about a week late letting you know that the annual Halloween event is live and has been since the 15th. Those of you who play are already aware. The event will run until the Day of the Dead ends on November 3rd.

As tradition dictates, all the NPCs will don costumes and decorate their respective lairs. All the drugs in the game will change into candy. And various areas of the town will be themed appropriately.

To sweeten your candy bags, we also made a quick patch that fixes some translation issues and also now lets you skip ahead during dialog. For those curious, here is the change-log for version 4.2!