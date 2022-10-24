Version 1.1.7r is Live!

Good Monday, Avalicians! Today's update includes a bunch of fixes we've been chipping away at over the past week. Thank you for your continued reports!
General
- Touched up Askal's aerial Hundred Hook sprites.
- Capped the maximum damage the player can receive from stacking shockwaves to 1.
- Removed stacking damage the player receives from Traumagotchas and Snatchamons.
- Rotating Terrain now should have proper time slowdown duration.
NPCs
- Implemented additional dialog checks to take player character into account. This hopefully should fix issues with unread dialog lightbulbs not properly disappearing when they should, caused by some NPCs having character-exclusive dialog trees.
- Tightened conditions that would move and stop the player when an NPC interaction is activated. This should more reliably make the player character stop moving when walking into proper position after initiating a dialog with an NPC.
- Slightly lowered the animation speed of the player when they walk into position after initiating a dialog with an NPC.
Battlesphere
- Saw Shrimps now should properly restore their Activation Mode after finishing their attack. This should prevent issues when arenas would spawn new waves of enemies because the remaining enemies are Saw Shrimps that are deactivated due to incorrectly set Activation Mode.
- Fixed additional issues with getting KO'd during Mecha Madness. Additionaly, fixed the player sometimes not receiving damage from custom damage instances due to clearing the custom damage instance queue under incorrect conditions.
- Expanded the collision of pillars in the Battlesphere rematch of Diamon Point's boss to match their expanded size in the proper stage.
Adventure Square
- Fixed Judie not having any dialog lines in postgame.
- In the Time Capsule cutscene, Neera's name should now correctly appear in the dialog box for her "....." line instead of Milla's.
- Increased the area of the Time Capsule cutscene trigger in the museum, so that the cutscene would be properly triggered if activating the capsule when standing on the right side.
- Added the entirety of the options to the IDEA kiosk's dialog branches in the museum, so that the player wouldn't have to interact with the kiosk anew each time to read on another topic.
- Increased the bounds of the Exit Zone in the museum.
- Possibly fixed the player sometimes visibly twitching when crossing the floor line in the elevator in the museum.
- The pusher on the right border of the hub is now set to use Instant Ejection to avoid the player position twitching when they run against it.
Nalao Lake
- The plane switching on the first loop has been further tightened to make getting stuck in the terrain less likely.
- Spike Terrain that doesn't deal any damage now doesn't override the type of damage the player received. This should fix the water arcs in Nalao Lake causing incoming damage to be water type when the player rides on them.
Bakunawa Chase
- Fixed the stage not properly ending after the player loses all their stocks.
- Increased invulnerability after the player's ship "revives" from 1 to 2 seconds.
- Possibly fixed a case when player's ship could immediately be destroyed upon "reviving" due to the damage that could have taken when the ship was going down during "death" state.
Time Capsule Sidequest
- The secret boss now can trigger health regeneration at exactly half health (3 full segments on boss HP bar), instead of when its health drops below that.
Cutscene Viewer
- Starting a cutscene from the viewer will now clear all currently loaded game data. This should prevent issues where certain cutscenes would not play or play the truncated/Classic version of the cutscene if the viewer is used after loading a save file.
- Fixed non-Lilac versions of the Bakunawa Rising cutscene setting the player in the wrong location, bringing them to the level itself instead of the cutscene.
