The Black Grimoire: Cursebreaker Playtest update for 24 October 2022

Playtest patch October 25th

Bugfixes:

  • Incorrect trait tooltips
  • Vagrants respawning too quickly at Spruce Shade shack
    Aercrest manor:
  • Kelanthir duplicate NPC during battle
  • Being able to stand on some trees
  • Blocked unintended path to inaccessible areas around the manor

