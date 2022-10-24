- We have fixed a bug that made it impossible to close the tutorial pop-ups.
- We have fixed a bug that overlapped two clients in the same place in the bar.
- We have fixed a cleaning error in the tables.
- We have fixed a softlock that occurred when going to sleep in games that had Halloween items from the two years ago version.
- We have fixed a bug that caused errors in the lights when playing in cooperative mode.
- We have updated the localization.
Travellers Rest update for 24 October 2022
v0.5.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
