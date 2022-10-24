 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 24 October 2022

v0.5.3.2

Build 9787072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that made it impossible to close the tutorial pop-ups.
  • We have fixed a bug that overlapped two clients in the same place in the bar.
  • We have fixed a cleaning error in the tables.
  • We have fixed a softlock that occurred when going to sleep in games that had Halloween items from the two years ago version.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused errors in the lights when playing in cooperative mode.
  • We have updated the localization.

