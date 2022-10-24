 Skip to content

Mushroom Card RPG update for 24 October 2022

Update 2022.10.24

new feature

  • Optimize the particle effect of posture breaking.

  • Added replaceable skin "hat", "clothe", "weapon".

bugfix

  • Trigger: click area not working.

  • Camera distance cannot be decimal in settings.

