Update 2022.10.24

new feature
-
Optimize the particle effect of posture breaking.
-
Added replaceable skin "hat", "clothe", "weapon".
bugfix
-
Trigger: click area not working.
-
Camera distance cannot be decimal in settings.
Changed files in this update