Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 24 October 2022

Cursed Halloween

Last edited by Wendy

  • I T ' S - C U R S E D - H A L L O W E E N -

The first Halloween event in Leaf Blower Revolution takes place from Oct 25th until Nov 1st 2022. Face a pretty known enemy in the new Halloween event area which drops some nice loot!

  • Halloween Event (Oct 25th - Nov 1st 2022)
    -- Face The Cursed Cheese Boss in the Cursed Halloween area
    -- The Cursed Cheese gets more powerful with each defeat
    -- The Cursed Cheese ignores your main damage but it can be weakened with upgrades
    -- Spend Borb o'Lanterns for new upgrades in the Event Shop
    -- Borb o'Lanterns can also be found in the Borb Claw Machine

