- I T ' S - C U R S E D - H A L L O W E E N -
The first Halloween event in Leaf Blower Revolution takes place from Oct 25th until Nov 1st 2022. Face a pretty known enemy in the new Halloween event area which drops some nice loot!
- Halloween Event (Oct 25th - Nov 1st 2022)
-- Face The Cursed Cheese Boss in the Cursed Halloween area
-- The Cursed Cheese gets more powerful with each defeat
-- The Cursed Cheese ignores your main damage but it can be weakened with upgrades
-- Spend Borb o'Lanterns for new upgrades in the Event Shop
-- Borb o'Lanterns can also be found in the Borb Claw Machine
Changed files in this update