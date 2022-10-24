 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.6.60

Share · View all patches · Build 9786685

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • The game tries to lower memory usage when player moves between map areas.
  • Memory usage at one of the "heaviest" places in our game was significantly reduced. It should prevent the game from crashing and decrease loading time a bit too.

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
