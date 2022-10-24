 Skip to content

Idle Monster Frontier update for 24 October 2022

v2.3.0 (new monsters, new events, new traits!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9786674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New weekends: Crack in the Aether and Fused and Furious
New monsters: Lapis Manalis and Maestro Malaperi
New traits: Bide, Bug Zapper, Feast, Harmony, Unity
Add hidden stats page
Add calendar of events to player's guide
Tons of fixes

Changed files in this update

Idle Monster Frontier Content Depot 1664061
