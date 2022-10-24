New weekends: Crack in the Aether and Fused and Furious
New monsters: Lapis Manalis and Maestro Malaperi
New traits: Bide, Bug Zapper, Feast, Harmony, Unity
Add hidden stats page
Add calendar of events to player's guide
Tons of fixes
Idle Monster Frontier update for 24 October 2022
v2.3.0 (new monsters, new events, new traits!)
New weekends: Crack in the Aether and Fused and Furious
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update