These Doomed Isles is Out Now in Early Access!

The trinity of gods is finally here!

Hey everyone,

With huge excitement I can finally say… These Doomed Isles is out TODAY in Early Access!

Acan, the Mayan god of wine, has finally landed and opens up a whole new way of playing.

You can see our out now trailer below:



The only way we can make this game the best it can be is with your feedback on board and hopefully this roadmap shows that we have big plans for this game throughout early access!

Save 10% off until 2nd October!

You can grab These Doomed at 10% off for the first week to thank you for supporting the game early on!

Thanks everyone for your support running up to launch, your feedback from playtests has helped shaped These Doomed Isles, and I can’t wait for you to see how far it has come.

We also have a roadmap to let you all see what we plan on doing throughout early access:



Feel free to join us on Discord to share you strategy and chat with other players about how you rise to victory!

Thanks so much, and hope you enjoy playing as Acan!

/Andrew