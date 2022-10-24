 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

African Safari update for 24 October 2022

Minor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9786287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added storm preset.
Added option to change animal density.
Fixed weather bug I'd inadvertently added in last update.
Minor visual tweaks.

Changed files in this update

African Safari Content Depot 1668931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link