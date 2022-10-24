Greetings, Ascended.
Bug fixing patch 1.1.6.6 is now live, you can find the details below.
A big thank you to everyone who has submitted bug reports to us! If you don't see a fix here for a bug that you have previously reported be assured we will tackle it when and where possible in future patches.
- Fixed an issue which sometimes caused changes in the "Graphics Quality" menu not to apply.
- Fixed an issue where the player could open their inventory in the Stormfall Overview screen and subsequently be unable to interact with it.
- Fixed an issue that, when manually rearranging the inventory, could cause items to disappear entirely from the inventory under specific circumstances.
- Fixed an issue which prevented gamepads from navigating away from the World Map after keyboard input had been used.
- Fixed an issue on gamepad which prevented the input prompt bar from appearing on the Death Screen in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue in the Cosmetic Inventory which sometimes prevented collapsed categories from expanding again.
- Fixed an issue that would trigger Error 733 when stacking a newly-learned dye.
- Fixed an issue which would cause the player to inadvertently move when accepting a trade invitation with a mouse.
- Fixed an issue which would cause the player to inadvertently move when using the Crafting Screen's scrollbar with a mouse.
- Fixed an issue in the Cosmetic Inventory where clicking and holding the mouse cursor would cause the inventory to scroll.
- Fixed an issue on gamepad which allowed the Aspect of Flesh's skill "Rapid Assimilation" to damage a targeted enemy even if said enemy was not in the skill's path.
- Fixed an issue in the Group Members list of the Friends List UI where only one group member would display when a third member joined.
- Fixed an issue which could prevent Friends List notifications from being displayed.
- Fixed an issue which caused inconsistencies in the Gate of Fate's gamepad prompt bar when switching input modes.
- Fixed an issue where a removed friend would remain in the Friends List if they had been removed whilst grouped with the player.
- Fixed an issue which caused the player HUD to disappear after using and closing the trading window with a gamepad.
- Fixed an issue on gamepad where the crafting window would sometimes fail to have input on opening.
- Removed the redundant "Not enough room in inventory." warning which appeared when accessing Dark Market and Transmutation Forge projects with a full inventory.
- Fixed an issue on gamepads which prevented some skin lists in the cosmetic menu from being scrollable.
- Fixed an issue which cause the progress gauge of certain Hunt events to be misaligned.
- Fixed an issue where the clickable area of the "Send Request" and "Cancel" buttons in the Add Friends UI was larger than the actual button.
- Sent party invitation popups now actually include the name of the player!
- Fixed an issue where gamepad input would be lost after sending a friend request.
- Resolved several instances of controller SFX overriding game SFX.
- Removed an instance of controller SFX incorrectly triggering when adjusting zoom in the Gate of Fates screen.
- Removed an instance of controller SFX incorrectly triggering when rotating the player character in the Cosmetics Menu.
- Removed an instance of controller SFX incorrectly triggering during crafting.
Changed files in this update