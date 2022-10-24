 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 24 October 2022

Mini-patch-fix

Patchfix uploaded:

  • Fixed display of damage per second for weapons with additional. parameters;
  • Fixed some bugs in the display of items when trading;
  • Improved ship collision physics

