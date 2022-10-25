1.36 Update Notes : Halloween

New Editor Items
- Halloween goodies, and more, in editor items.
- New invisible gates (no borders)
Fixes
- Fixed some erroneous first time false starts on custom tracks.
- Huge performance improvement for tube neon-like lights.
- Fixed an issue where some item properties were not working correctly with the undone system.
- Fixed track trajectory control points no longer saving correctly since 1.35.
Happy Halloween everyone, and don't forget to check the running contest !
Changed files in this update