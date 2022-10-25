 Skip to content

AIDroneSim update for 25 October 2022

1.36 Update Notes : Halloween

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Editor Items
  • Halloween goodies, and more, in editor items.
  • New invisible gates (no borders)
Fixes
  • Fixed some erroneous first time false starts on custom tracks.
  • Huge performance improvement for tube neon-like lights.
  • Fixed an issue where some item properties were not working correctly with the undone system.
  • Fixed track trajectory control points no longer saving correctly since 1.35.

Happy Halloween everyone, and don't forget to check the running contest !

