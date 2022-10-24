 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 24 October 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.7.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9785650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed half walls to the outside triggered "Room is too dark". But the player cant do anything about it
  • Fixed a small loading error that sometimes occurred when loading from one hotel to another

Changed files in this update

Hotel Magnate Content Depot 832361
