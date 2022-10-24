- Fixed linked guns locking when upgrading
- Survival Boss difficulty buffed
- Fixed Bomb could destroy Boss
- Buffed Boss crystals
- Fixed main music source not looping with tutorial
Alcyon Infinity update for 24 October 2022
Fixes, Balance - Update 0.6.0.1
