 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alcyon Infinity update for 24 October 2022

Fixes, Balance - Update 0.6.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9785459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed linked guns locking when upgrading
  • Survival Boss difficulty buffed
  • Fixed Bomb could destroy Boss
  • Buffed Boss crystals
  • Fixed main music source not looping with tutorial

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link