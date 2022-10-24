 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Perfect Tower II update for 24 October 2022

v0.13.1 B2

Share · View all patches · Build 9784869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changes
  • changed era multiplier formatter from scientific to currently selected
Fixes
  • fixed asteroid scanning slider affecting the cluster limit
  • fixed 'Toxic Ivy Plant' collider scaling down based on model scale

Changed files in this update

The Perfect Tower II Content Depot 1197261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link