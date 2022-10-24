Update - 10/24/2022

Hello everyone!
Corrections related to orders and naval combat:
- Fixed a situation in combat where the captain's impatience remained at the same level even though he hadn't given any orders for a long time
- Reset to 0 the cooldown time between two clicked orders when an order is typed on the keyboard, thus avoiding the chaining of two orders (one typed then one clicked)
- Improved the captain's confidence penalty system in combat when his orders are not repeated. Confidence will be slightly less impacted but all mistakes and abuses will be punished and will make him lose patience faster
Corrections related to the English translation:
- Fixed a possible response display bug when meeting a former deserter
- Fixed a wrong display of the character's name during a message after a fight about a station abandonment
- Fixed a typo "Deackhands" instead of "Deckhands
- Fixed a typo "spoted ship" instead of "spotted ship"
Other corrections:
- Changed the font size of the Treasury sheet to avoid some text overflow
- Fixed a bug that did not display well the climate lines on some maps
Have a nice day or evening.
