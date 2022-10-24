 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer's Life update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.6.59

Share · View all patches · Build 9784613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • A bug making loading a savegame (or continuing game) impossible was fixed.
Known issues
  • Some of you experience crashes to desktop. We are working on it. In the meantime try lowering texture quality.

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link