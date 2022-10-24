 Skip to content

Shatterline update for 24 October 2022

Scheduled maintenance on October 24

Build 9784574 · Last edited by Wendy

We are releasing our monthly update (Release 67) today, October 24th. So the servers will be offline from 11:00 to 15:00 CEST (5-9 am EDT).

