Notice: Change in Method of Model Recognition for VR Devices

- Target distribution store: Steam
- Update date: October 26, 2022
- Version: 1.1.0152
[Main updates/fixes]
- We have changed how we recognize VR devices to improve compatibility between various HMDs and controllers.
This allows you to play with HMD and controller combinations from different manufacturers that are compatible with SteamVR.
When an unsupported controller is used in the "The Tale of Onogoro" application, a dialog box will be displayed with setting instructions so it can be manually adapted.
- Other minor adjustments.
