The Tale of Onogoro update for 26 October 2022

Notice: Change in Method of Model Recognition for VR Devices

Build 9784189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce that we have updated the application on Steam Store today, adding the following functions and fixing the following bugs.

  • Target distribution store: Steam
  • Update date: October 26, 2022
  • Version: 1.1.0152
  • How to update: Please follow the instructions on the app's dashboard.
[Main updates/fixes]
  • We have changed how we recognize VR devices to improve compatibility between various HMDs and controllers.
    This allows you to play with HMD and controller combinations from different manufacturers that are compatible with SteamVR.
    When an unsupported controller is used in the "The Tale of Onogoro" application, a dialog box will be displayed with setting instructions so it can be manually adapted.
  • Other minor adjustments.

We apologize for any inconvenience that these bugs may have caused you.
We hope you continue to enjoy The Tale of Onogoro.

