Notice: Change in Method of Model Recognition for VR Devices

Target distribution store: Steam

Update date: October 26, 2022

Version: 1.1.0152

How to update: Please follow the instructions on the app's dashboard.

We have changed how we recognize VR devices to improve compatibility between various HMDs and controllers.

This allows you to play with HMD and controller combinations from different manufacturers that are compatible with SteamVR.

When an unsupported controller is used in the "The Tale of Onogoro" application, a dialog box will be displayed with setting instructions so it can be manually adapted.

We apologize for any inconvenience that these bugs may have caused you.

We hope you continue to enjoy The Tale of Onogoro.