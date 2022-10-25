 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 25 October 2022

Update v52 (Oct 24)

Share · View all patches · Build 9784181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Various new end-game upgrades to continually increase the enemy gold drop per wave passed in a run. This means that enemies will drop more gold on higher waves than on earlier waves. The "My Stats" menu will help break down the bonus gold you are receiving from these upgrades.
  • Tier 6 pets (evolution level 30 required to use).

Changes:

  • Significantly increased the gold drop bonus earned from evolving towers after evolution 20, making these hard-earned evolutions even more rewarding!
  • Significantly increased the gold drop rewards from video ads (active play bonus), daily play claims, and gem resource packs.
  • Created additional tournament brackets and adjusted the rewards and placements of the current brackets to better fit their player populations.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added "Safe" or "Gamble" spawn options for the Tank Swordsman.

Bug Fixes:

  • Countless minor unimportant bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Idle Monster TD: Evolved Content Depot 1887931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link