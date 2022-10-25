Update v52 (Oct 24)

New Content:
- Various new end-game upgrades to continually increase the enemy gold drop per wave passed in a run. This means that enemies will drop more gold on higher waves than on earlier waves. The "My Stats" menu will help break down the bonus gold you are receiving from these upgrades.
- Tier 6 pets (evolution level 30 required to use).
Changes:
- Significantly increased the gold drop bonus earned from evolving towers after evolution 20, making these hard-earned evolutions even more rewarding!
- Significantly increased the gold drop rewards from video ads (active play bonus), daily play claims, and gem resource packs.
- Created additional tournament brackets and adjusted the rewards and placements of the current brackets to better fit their player populations.
QoL Improvements:
- Added "Safe" or "Gamble" spawn options for the Tank Swordsman.
Bug Fixes:
- Countless minor unimportant bug fixes.
