- Added guidance when the player enters the store.
- Fixed the problem of sound effect errors during the Minesweeper game.
- Fixed the error that the player's [Flash Attack] ability would target Yan Yin's boss underwater.
- Fixed a bug where some players did not have music during the Yunxing boss battle.
- Fixed the problem that the [Teleport Smash] ability did no damage.
互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 24 October 2022
Minor Fixing Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
