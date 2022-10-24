 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

互联网原住民Internet Generation update for 24 October 2022

Minor Fixing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9784165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added guidance when the player enters the store.
  • Fixed the problem of sound effect errors during the Minesweeper game.
  • Fixed the error that the player's [Flash Attack] ability would target Yan Yin's boss underwater.
  • Fixed a bug where some players did not have music during the Yunxing boss battle.
  • Fixed the problem that the [Teleport Smash] ability did no damage.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1556981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link