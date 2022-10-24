 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 24 October 2022

Patch Notes v.1.0.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  • "ESC" key and clicking off the in-game chat box can now both be used to exit the chat box
  • Added a monitor to the training area in Headquarters

Balance Changes

  • The chances of Molly using her ult during Neutralization phase have been slightly lowered
  • Attuned class's level 50 active ability's duration has been decreased from 15 to 10 seconds
  • Attuned class's level 0 passive "Buffed" has been reworked to "Spiritual Trade Off" which now gives 13% increased maximum health but 10% decreased maximum stamina
  • Attuned class's level 30 passive's health regen has been decreased by 10%
  • Salt Shotgun knock back reduction increased from 20% to 50% during Neutralization phase
  • Salt Shotgun damage has been slightly decreased

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue during Morrigan's teleport and execute animations that caused players to be stuck in 3rd person perspective
  • Attuned class's level 10 active ability now heals the player for the correct amount
  • Fixed Neutralizer class's level 30 passive to work with the Holy Soaker
  • Phantoms can no longer be knocked back while in their ults
  • Fixed corner safe spots on Bishop Manor
  • Fixed Lucas firing to the player's left and now correctly fires straight at the player
  • Fixed issue where Spirit Box would turn off when switching back to it from another piece of equipment
  • Fixed issue where display settings would revert back to default when opening the menu or server traveling
  • Holy Soaker pools should no longer spawn on the sides of the Neutralization phase growths
  • Stamina regen bug should be fixed
  • UV Handprints now display correctly on Sanatorium

Sound Changes

  • Lunar Tale Games opening logo animation volume has been lowered

Visual Changes

  • Attuned class's level 10 healing ability visual effect has been updated
  • Attuned class's level 15 passive spirit trail visual effect has been updated
  • Removed percentage widget from the Cross
  • Holy Shotgun now properly displays as Salt Shotgun on the HUD
  • Agents of P.I.N.E pet photos have been added to Headquarters
  • More UV decals have been added to Headquarters

