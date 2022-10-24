Patch Notes v.1.0.0.4

Gameplay Changes
- "ESC" key and clicking off the in-game chat box can now both be used to exit the chat box
- Added a monitor to the training area in Headquarters
Balance Changes
- The chances of Molly using her ult during Neutralization phase have been slightly lowered
- Attuned class's level 50 active ability's duration has been decreased from 15 to 10 seconds
- Attuned class's level 0 passive "Buffed" has been reworked to "Spiritual Trade Off" which now gives 13% increased maximum health but 10% decreased maximum stamina
- Attuned class's level 30 passive's health regen has been decreased by 10%
- Salt Shotgun knock back reduction increased from 20% to 50% during Neutralization phase
- Salt Shotgun damage has been slightly decreased
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue during Morrigan's teleport and execute animations that caused players to be stuck in 3rd person perspective
- Attuned class's level 10 active ability now heals the player for the correct amount
- Fixed Neutralizer class's level 30 passive to work with the Holy Soaker
- Phantoms can no longer be knocked back while in their ults
- Fixed corner safe spots on Bishop Manor
- Fixed Lucas firing to the player's left and now correctly fires straight at the player
- Fixed issue where Spirit Box would turn off when switching back to it from another piece of equipment
- Fixed issue where display settings would revert back to default when opening the menu or server traveling
- Holy Soaker pools should no longer spawn on the sides of the Neutralization phase growths
- Stamina regen bug should be fixed
- UV Handprints now display correctly on Sanatorium
Sound Changes
- Lunar Tale Games opening logo animation volume has been lowered
Visual Changes
- Attuned class's level 10 healing ability visual effect has been updated
- Attuned class's level 15 passive spirit trail visual effect has been updated
- Removed percentage widget from the Cross
- Holy Shotgun now properly displays as Salt Shotgun on the HUD
- Agents of P.I.N.E pet photos have been added to Headquarters
- More UV decals have been added to Headquarters
Changed files in this update