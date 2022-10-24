Witch’s Eve - Patch 1.5.5

Happy Witch's Eve! We hope everyone's been enjoying the festivities so far. It seems we let a few bugs slip through the cracks so here's a patch to squash them, finally.

And I couldn't let a patch go out without adding SOMETHING new, so I whipped up the new sawmill we've been meaning to get in since launch. Don't worry, your existing crafting recipes for planks are still intact for the time being, but when Witch's Eve ends they'll be removed.

New:

Sawmill - allows you to turn logs into planks from any level

Sawmill placeable item - learn at level 10 carpentry

New placeable chest sold in the Eyre furniture shop

Improved:

Witch’s Eve music is now playing in town

Storm Cloud now has a sound effect

Output rate of using the bellows on all processors

Hexed Mask shows in Collections now (may need to drop item on ground and pick back up to register)

Smashable pots in the graveyard are now giving Farmlands loot and not Azura loot

More controller and input settings improvements

Healing Burst Tome now properly heals

Shop items can no longer be interacted with at the same time as other players

Staves and wands sheathing

More controller improvements

Necrotic Prism trinket improvements

Added more Anchor Shrines in Farmlands

Fixed: