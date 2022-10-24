Witch’s Eve - Patch 1.5.5
Happy Witch's Eve! We hope everyone's been enjoying the festivities so far. It seems we let a few bugs slip through the cracks so here's a patch to squash them, finally.
And I couldn't let a patch go out without adding SOMETHING new, so I whipped up the new sawmill we've been meaning to get in since launch. Don't worry, your existing crafting recipes for planks are still intact for the time being, but when Witch's Eve ends they'll be removed.
New:
- Sawmill - allows you to turn logs into planks from any level
- Sawmill placeable item - learn at level 10 carpentry
- New placeable chest sold in the Eyre furniture shop
Improved:
- Witch’s Eve music is now playing in town
- Storm Cloud now has a sound effect
- Output rate of using the bellows on all processors
- Hexed Mask shows in Collections now (may need to drop item on ground and pick back up to register)
- Smashable pots in the graveyard are now giving Farmlands loot and not Azura loot
- More controller and input settings improvements
- Healing Burst Tome now properly heals
- Shop items can no longer be interacted with at the same time as other players
- Staves and wands sheathing
- More controller improvements
- Necrotic Prism trinket improvements
- Added more Anchor Shrines in Farmlands
Fixed:
- Candy disappearing between sessions from your inventory
- Ladders! If you have any ladder issues going forward, please specify which ladder and where
- NPC’s holding their shields correctly - maybe they’ll remember how to hold it this time
- Alchemy cauldron now shows proper amounts to be brewed
- Raloro not able to Trick or Treat with if you hadn’t done the quest involving him
- A sold out sign sunk into the ground
- The Witch’s Eve fortune teller now makes sure you have enough gold to get her wisdom
- Archer Tomb graves now open properly
- Can no longer plant everywhere you’d like
- Honeysmith sign in the Shrubrian Village is not floating anymore
- Lantern on mount available in the Shrubrian Village no longer glitches the camera
- Tinkerer tent in Sleepy Haven no longer has an invisible wall around it
- Taylor’s Boar Farming Quest - should be 100% fixed through and through now
- Grimwick’s chest not resetting for clients in multiplayer - can now loot as needed
- Fireball Tome now has sound when it hits something
- Tomek’s dialog to reflect the village status
- A multiplayer issue where shop items were able to be purchased infinitely
- An issue with the Gatekeeper allowing you to skip part of the quest upon defeating him, then being stuck in the quest
- Gatekeeper no longer gets stuck on raised crystals
- Basic staff attack now shows damage numbers
- Gatekeeper’s eye should stay attached to its body now
- Gatekeeper can be damaged by all players in multiplayer
- Gatekeeper and Shades no longer aggro ghosts in the area
- Gatekeeper can now be damaged by all weapons, not just ranged
- Bardic Inspiration quest marks the correct spot now
- Can no longer swap tomes to cast the new tome with the last tome’s magic and cast speed
- Missing word in Pesky Ghost quest
- Purified staff not healing
- Boss battle music is now attached to the Music sound slider to be able to be adjusted
- Torches in Ramshackle now the correct lights
- Mask stall in Sleepy Haven now has collisions
Changed files in this update