Introducing new Talent Trees

Happy October to All!

This update introduces a significant work in progress for Cryptr this month by introducing talent trees.

In addition to improving the reset skill point UI, there is now also a list of your character's abilities when you press N. Further work on the reset skill point UI will include other improvements such as clicking the skill point (e.g. mana/strength, HP, or mana) instead of pressing keys 6 - 7.

Currently, there are three new abilities that can be added to the Skeleton Mage. While in game looking at the Spells & Abilities and Skill Points HUD (by pressing N), you can hover over each icon to read the requirement and description of each ability. The three new Skeleton Mage abilities are:

Negative Armor Aura I - this is a debuff lowering the armor of nearby enemies within range

Negative Armor Aura II - furthers the negative armor debuff (requires Negative Amor Aura I)

Mana Regen Aura - significantly improves the mana regeneration rate of the Skeleton Mage and any nearby allies

The rest of the abilities on the Skeleton Mage's talent tree will be added to the game within the next updates. Along with these updates, players can also expect talent trees to be works in progress for all of the other classes.

New enemies, abilities, bosses, dungeons, and areas to explore are also coming soon!