Lord of Rigel update for 24 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1040 Removed non relevant items from Colony Industry Tooltip
  • Ticket #1178 Fixed sensor detection for outpost ships and added notification for AI colony and outposts in played controlled systems
  • Ticket #1186 Fixed support ship behavior on arriving at stars with space monsters
  • Ticket #1169 Fix for AI diplomatic species showing player visuals
  • Ticket #1131 GNN destroyed empires notification fix
  • Ticket #1170 Losing to pirate fleet send player ship back to nearest system
  • Ticket #1183 Post-exterminate colony data fix
  • Ticket #1192 Planets menu resources display fix
  • Ticket #1193 Tooltip for Autobuild added
  • Ticket #1188 Tooltip for AI fleets added
  • Build Queue for Empire Screen Fixed

