- Ticket #1040 Removed non relevant items from Colony Industry Tooltip
- Ticket #1178 Fixed sensor detection for outpost ships and added notification for AI colony and outposts in played controlled systems
- Ticket #1186 Fixed support ship behavior on arriving at stars with space monsters
- Ticket #1169 Fix for AI diplomatic species showing player visuals
- Ticket #1131 GNN destroyed empires notification fix
- Ticket #1170 Losing to pirate fleet send player ship back to nearest system
- Ticket #1183 Post-exterminate colony data fix
- Ticket #1192 Planets menu resources display fix
- Ticket #1193 Tooltip for Autobuild added
- Ticket #1188 Tooltip for AI fleets added
- Build Queue for Empire Screen Fixed
Lord of Rigel update for 24 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
