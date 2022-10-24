Patch 1.2.7

Multiple bug fixes, QoL improvements, and balances:
- Added crouch toggle setting
- Added reload key bind setting
- Added quick-switch building key bind settings
- Buffed foundation health (400/800/1200)
- Reduced motion detector cost
- Reduced grenade costs by 100 crystals
- Increased respawn time as match progresses
- Fixed some squads going over 10 members
- Fixed some chinese characters not appearing
- Fixed turrets sometimes not targeting enemies
- Fixed attachments not reducing damage
- Fixed motion detector FOV decals appearing for enemies
- Fixed motion detector placement rotation issue
- Fixed motion detector overlap checker interfering with player interact, node gun, and other systems
Changed files in this update