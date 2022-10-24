 Skip to content

The Wall update for 24 October 2022

Patch 1.2.7

Patch 1.2.7

Multiple bug fixes, QoL improvements, and balances:

  • Added crouch toggle setting
  • Added reload key bind setting
  • Added quick-switch building key bind settings
  • Buffed foundation health (400/800/1200)
  • Reduced motion detector cost
  • Reduced grenade costs by 100 crystals
  • Increased respawn time as match progresses
  • Fixed some squads going over 10 members
  • Fixed some chinese characters not appearing
  • Fixed turrets sometimes not targeting enemies
  • Fixed attachments not reducing damage
  • Fixed motion detector FOV decals appearing for enemies
  • Fixed motion detector placement rotation issue
  • Fixed motion detector overlap checker interfering with player interact, node gun, and other systems

