Tendryll Playtest update for 24 October 2022

Tendryll 0.15.0

Tendryll 0.15.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're particularly interested in feedback on Phantom cards and hero combinations. The Phantom card set is incomplete and subject to change while we test concepts and archetypes.

New

  • Hero: Phantom
  • You can now choose a combination of 2 heroes before starting a run.
  • Ascension Levels 6-9
  • Card compendium is available through the main menu. Cards you have not encountered yet will show as unknown.
  • Weave spring and Void field art
  • Boss relic selection art
  • Many new card effects and projectile art

General

  • Card Banes and Augments can now override each other.
  • Dragoon has had its available card archetypes adjusted.
  • Gold Skitterbug has been added and will randomly spawn in battles.
  • Skitterbugs now vanish from battle after a set number of turns.
  • Ascension level 5 has been adjusted to be a specific corruption (Mucked) instead of random.
  • Mending potions can be played outside of combat.
  • Corruption icons have been made more visible.
  • Added Abandon Run buttons to main and in-game menus.
  • Shrub art has been updated.

Fixes

  • Fixed Ingot being available in the shop.
  • Fixed several cases of characters getting stuck in a transparent state.
  • Fixed several Gargoyle Statue and Jade Chestplate bugs.
  • Tribute: Fixed upgrade not giving more gold.
  • Hoarfrost: Fixed certain enemy types not being damaged.
  • Swap: Fixed being able to swap onto unwalkable tiles.
  • Fixed enemy block intents showing their values.
  • Fixed crash when selecting cards to upgrade in the shop.
  • Fixed chest input sometimes getting in the way of doors.
  • Fixed several cases of cards ending up in the wrong hand.
  • Fixed crash with Suppression battle modifier.

