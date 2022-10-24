Tendryll 0.15.0

We're particularly interested in feedback on Phantom cards and hero combinations. The Phantom card set is incomplete and subject to change while we test concepts and archetypes.
New
- Hero: Phantom
- You can now choose a combination of 2 heroes before starting a run.
- Ascension Levels 6-9
- Card compendium is available through the main menu. Cards you have not encountered yet will show as unknown.
- Weave spring and Void field art
- Boss relic selection art
- Many new card effects and projectile art
General
- Card Banes and Augments can now override each other.
- Dragoon has had its available card archetypes adjusted.
- Gold Skitterbug has been added and will randomly spawn in battles.
- Skitterbugs now vanish from battle after a set number of turns.
- Ascension level 5 has been adjusted to be a specific corruption (Mucked) instead of random.
- Mending potions can be played outside of combat.
- Corruption icons have been made more visible.
- Added Abandon Run buttons to main and in-game menus.
- Shrub art has been updated.
Fixes
- Fixed Ingot being available in the shop.
- Fixed several cases of characters getting stuck in a transparent state.
- Fixed several Gargoyle Statue and Jade Chestplate bugs.
- Tribute: Fixed upgrade not giving more gold.
- Hoarfrost: Fixed certain enemy types not being damaged.
- Swap: Fixed being able to swap onto unwalkable tiles.
- Fixed enemy block intents showing their values.
- Fixed crash when selecting cards to upgrade in the shop.
- Fixed chest input sometimes getting in the way of doors.
- Fixed several cases of cards ending up in the wrong hand.
- Fixed crash with Suppression battle modifier.
Changed files in this update