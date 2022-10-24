Empire Chronicles (Version 0.8.037) - Minor Update
- New comic style panels added to the end of Swans's Chapter 1.
- Added shop open/close signs in Ashlan
- Bug Fix: Fixed a visual bug with regen++.
