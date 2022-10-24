Forrader Hero Content Update #2 (v.0.3 – Early Access)

New Content update:
- new hero: Ranger
![](https://i.imgur.com/Rwj9zD0.gif)
- new mode: Casual Mode
- Ranger is a master of a ranged fight. He relies on his bow and arrows to destroy enemies. This hero does not use attack points, instead, he uses arrows to perform special attacks on demand.
- Casual Mode. In this mode player progress for the current run is saved while the hero advances through the level.
- updated skills icons for all heroes
- “game insides” improvements
- added new achievements
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056490/Forrader_Hero
Thanks for playing! Stay tuned and stay safe ːsteamthumbsupː
