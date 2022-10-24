 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forrader Hero update for 24 October 2022

Forrader Hero Content Update #2 (v.0.3 – Early Access)

Share · View all patches · Build 9783040 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content update:
  • new hero: Ranger

![](https://i.imgur.com/Rwj9zD0.gif)

  • new mode: Casual Mode
  • Ranger is a master of a ranged fight. He relies on his bow and arrows to destroy enemies. This hero does not use attack points, instead, he uses arrows to perform special attacks on demand.
  • Casual Mode. In this mode player progress for the current run is saved while the hero advances through the level.
  • updated skills icons for all heroes
  • “game insides” improvements
  • added new achievements

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056490/Forrader_Hero
Thanks for playing! Stay tuned and stay safe ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2056491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link