Grey Hack update for 24 October 2022

Update 0.8.4493a

Build 9783009

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Fixed crash when an administrator tried to restore the router after the kernel_router.so file had been deleted, causing several unexpected behaviors.

