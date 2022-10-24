 Skip to content

Edgar's Room update for 24 October 2022

Graphical enhancements.

Build 9782911

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New graphical enhancements. With better lighting.
Puzzles in normal difficulty are more balanced.
Edgar has some new voice lines.

Changed files in this update

Edgar's Room Depot v2 Depot 1758876
