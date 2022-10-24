New graphical enhancements. With better lighting.
Puzzles in normal difficulty are more balanced.
Edgar has some new voice lines.
Edgar's Room update for 24 October 2022
Graphical enhancements.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
New graphical enhancements. With better lighting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Edgar's Room Depot v2 Depot 1758876
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update