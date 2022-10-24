 Skip to content

Hatchwell update for 24 October 2022

Hatchwell v2.0.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed error when updating game settings while inside the well
  • Updated UI of button guides when a gamepad is connected
  • Added functionality to save window size on game startup

