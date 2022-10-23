Changelog v1.9.2 - Minor improvements and bug fixes

Changes and additions:
- By default, replays and deaths no longer display. Most people play with them disabled entirely, as it is hard to play with them enabled.
- By default, replays and deaths are no longer saved. This helps provide a more streamlined experience by reducing level loading times.
- Removed the 8 minute limit to levels. Previously, after 8 minutes, the player would be killed; this was implemented to avoid large replay files and slow replay loading speeds. Note: replays will still only save up to 8 minutes in length. The way replays are handled, the array that holds their data will produce an error if the array is longer than 8.8 minutes worth of data.
- Reworked lvl_4_14 to require the player to get the green key to finish the level.
- Improved key blocker wall glow tiling to be more visually cohesive.
- Mouse cursor no longer hides when controller is plugged in.
- The pause menu now displays how many replays and deaths there are for the current level.
Bug fixes:
- The level editor 'new' button wasn't working when there weren't any unsaved changes.
- Fixed issue where the game would lock up in the level editor if the back button was pressed shortly after clicking the playtesting button.
- lvl_2_20 now has the blue background instead of the green background.
- Fixed window resizing issue: If "Allow window resizing" was disabled, resizing the window on the top or left side made the window move. This seemed to be due to how the following GameMaker functions work with windows: window_set_min_width(), window_set_max_width(), window_set_min_height(), window_set_max_height(1). The fix was to set window_set_min_width() to the desired width, window_set_min_height() to the desired height, set window_set_max_width() to the desired width minus 23, and set window_set_max_height() to the desired height plus 23.
- Fixed issue with replays and deaths drawing the incorrect positions when screen shake is applied.
- Fixed issue where cloud blocks would sometimes move in the wrong direction.
- Fixed issue where extender blocks would sometimes trigger when they shouldn't.
- Fixed issue with laser walls not tiling with other walls after retuning to edit mode from playtesting in the level editor.
Changed files in this update