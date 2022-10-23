 Skip to content

Relapse update for 23 October 2022

v1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.1.4

Fixes:

  • Many improvements made to French translation and grammar. Still some work to be done here.
  • Fixed an issue where some equipment was not being correctly rewarded from elites/bosses. If you’ve already killed these bosses/elites, you will get the rewards automatically given to you when entering the menu screen (you’ll see the popups). You’ll need to start a new match then exit out to correctly select those rewards.
  • Fixed a typo with Enrage description in the codex.

Changes:

  • Added Demon, Forest Demon, and Giant to Act 3 Nodes 15 and 16 enemy pools to make them easier to find.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
