Patch Notes for v1.1.4
Fixes:
- Many improvements made to French translation and grammar. Still some work to be done here.
- Fixed an issue where some equipment was not being correctly rewarded from elites/bosses. If you’ve already killed these bosses/elites, you will get the rewards automatically given to you when entering the menu screen (you’ll see the popups). You’ll need to start a new match then exit out to correctly select those rewards.
- Fixed a typo with Enrage description in the codex.
Changes:
- Added Demon, Forest Demon, and Giant to Act 3 Nodes 15 and 16 enemy pools to make them easier to find.
