From Beta-19.1 to Beta-19.23 change lists

This update received the highest number of patches. We decided to move all the change lists to the new announcement instead editing the old one, and to accompany each patch with a new announcement in the future to avoid confusion.

Beta-19.1

Fixed incorrect tag detection before loading an item into the Steam Workshop

Fixed a bug that caused a death run to start separately with default run

Fixed incorrect tinting of natural light sources

Beta-19.2

Fixed a bug that caused an immortal player to keep dying from Darkness in a personal hell

Fixed a bug that didn't count the teleportation kill of the Exhausted.

Fixed incorrect definition of endings

Fixed the ability to kill Exhausted with a shaft

The doors in the organ room have been redesigned

Reworked some of tiles in pandemonium

Beta-19.3

Fixed incorrect rendering of Abel's depth and direction on the intro level

Fixed incorrectly sorcery abort in the last room on pandemonium level

Fixed incorrect bloom rendering for slime objects

Fixed no camera shaking when hitting player with slime during teleportation

Fixed incorrect medkit place in secret area on steam machine level

Fixed incorrect player positioning on the map on different levels

Fixed memory leak related to player character sprite

Redesigned box sequence that starts the default run in arcade mode

Slightly changed some objects placement in the caves and the graveyard levels

Reworked and optimized monsters' hearing

Slightly optimized glare system

Static and dynamic shadows are optimized

Reduced all monsters visibility range

Real time reading of config file has been replaced by "config load" command

Added light sources in room with copper key on crystal caves level

Beta-19.4

Fixed some objects disappearance on the intro level after loading arcade mode run

Fixed a bug that caused all pipidasters to turn into an infernal box

Beta-19.5

Fixed bug that caused level autosave after repairing a corrupted save file

Fixed incorrectly placed torch in a cave level

Fixed incorrect display of explosion kill stats

Fixed object type files for Tiled

Fixed bug that caused all monsters to be pointed to the right at the beginning of a random run level

Fixed game crash that occurs when a gibs or explosion appears at the beginning of a level

Fixed(?) random game crash when loading the game

Fixed incorrect display of NPCs sitting on chairs on intro level

Improved debugger for critical errors

Beta-19.6

Fixed grammatical errors in Polish localization

Fixed a bug when dead monsters could explode during a pause

Fixed incorrect behaviour of steam engine and gears on "steam machine" level

Fixed incorrect display of Lanterns on save file preview

Fixed bug that caused all Lanterns to be pointed to the right at the beginning of Lantern event

Added Lantern previews for all levels

Beta-19.7

Fixed frog's missing particles when dying

Fixed incorrect corpses depth

Fixed a bug that caused monsters to hear a not moving player pressing the run button

Fixed a bug that caused phantoms that appeared too far from the player to be non-active

Fixed incorrect depth display for Darkness in personal hell

Fixed incorrect saving player's previous position

Fixed bug that clock sound in intro level didn't stop after level change

Reworked snowmans getting damage and death

Reworked monsters' stop chasing method

Slightly optimized gibs

Removed some unused monsters' parameters

Beta-19.8

Fixed wrong wall type in ssecret area on the "cave" level

Increased activation radius of the box at the beginning of the default run

Changed position of chair next to the box

Beta-19.9

Added parameter "e_allowtele" for "Trigger Autosave" object

Fixed incorrect walls depth on "cathedral" level

Fixed bug that caused blown up phantoms to count in stats

Beta-19.10

Fixed bug that caused "e_allowtele" parameter in "Trigger Autosave" to reset after loading the game

Beta-19.11

Fixed incorrect voice volume in sound settings menu

Fixed incorrect snowman shadow display

Fixed issue with killed snowman had a soul

Fixed player's ability to step outside the level playable zone at the entrance to the "steam engine" level

Fixed glare from not working flashlight on "crystal caves" level

Fixed a bug that caused the global parameter "gui_hud" not to be saved

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to turn the flashlight on and off during a pause

Fixed a bug that caused organ music not to stop after level change

Fixed a bug that allowes player to open the door back in the last room on the "pandemonium" level

Fixed incorrect programming the array to global variable

Reworked and optimized display of hints when picking up items and getting score

Reworked clock sound on "intro level"

Doors with parameter "e_toggle" are now interactable

Removed interaction hints for interactive objects during sequences

Changed location of monsters in the last room on the "steam machine" level

Changed how doors work on "ending" levels

Added ability to take the key out of the "cathedral" level

Beta-19.12

Fixed grammatical errors in localizations

Fixed void appearing after loading the "intro" level save file in default run

Fixed interactivity overlay on top of door notification with "e_toggle" parameter

Fixed incorrect depth of stalagmites on "cave" level

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to open doors via teleportation

Fixed a softlock that occurs when trying to teleport to the last room on "pandemonium" level

Reworked and fixed incorrect door detection on "organ" level

Reworked final hallway on "pandemonium" level

Saving the game now saves void (arcade level end) object too

Added alternative message for opened door with parameter "e_toggle"

Updated Nimax.

Beta-19.13

Fixed bug that allowes player to kill friends with a Shaft spell

Fixed another possible softlock related to the door in the last room on "pandemonium" level

Fixed story levels breaking after running custom maps with the "forceload_entities" global parameter set to "false"

Fixed friends appearing after loading "ending" level in arcade mode

Fixed broken object types file for Tiled

Slightly moved changelevel trigger on "pandemonium" level

Expanded "Spawner" entity

Added "Force Active Area" entity to documentation.

Global parameter "forceload_entities" changed to "unload_entities", reworked and accounted in save files

Beta-19.14

Fixed a bug that caused one of the endings to break

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to complete the game after loading the game on "pandemonium" level

Beta-19.15

Fixed a bug that caused Abel to appear in the "organ" room in arcade mode

Changed how "e_sound_begin" and "e_sound_end" work in "Entity Dialogue"

Fixed a bug that causes boss on "industrial" to unload while too far from player

Fixed path finding for Lanterns

Boss on "industrial" level is now always chasing the player

Beta-19.16

Fixed a bug that caused inactive "Entity Display" to draw a text frame

Fixed bug that caused "Entity Hurt" to not saving

Fixed "Entity Spawner" not loading correctly from save file

Fixed (again) the ability to kill your friends with the Shaft

Fixed incorrect playback of monster burning sound by Lanterns

Fixed incorrect "lantern_immunity" parameter work for light objects

Fixed incorrect rotation of objects in Tiled

Reworked and fixed effects when burning monster by Lanterns

Added "save" and "load" commands for debugging

Significantly optimized game saving

Redesigned Lanterns' AI

Slightly redesigned path finding for player on "Classic" and "RPG" control schemes

Tree placement in the graveyard was changed

Significantly improved overall game optimization system

Added support of "offset" parameters for Tiled layers

Beta-19.17

Fixed a critical bug that caused some objects to disappear

Fixed some GUI elements twitching when the camera moves

Returned overall optimization system from Beta-19.15

Beta-19.18

Fixed game crash when Lantern tries to find a target to move on

Beta-19.19

Removed support for deprecated object types for Tiled

Fixed broken Christmas present's shadow

Fixed bug that caused Christmas presents not to disappear outside of Christmas event time

Minor main menu fixes

Added parameter "e_disable" for "Entity Programmer"

Added "e_destroy_self" parameter for "Entity Spawner"

"Entity Graber" renamed to "Entity Grabber"

Beta-19.20

Fixed teleportation ball double bouncing sound when hitting a door

Fixed incorrect damage dealing by nightmare and nightmarish while player is teleporting

Fixed a bug when monsters would not complete an attack while the player is teleporting

Fixed incorrect main menu depth

Beta-19.21

Fixed broken light of some iems

Beta-19.22

Fixed a bug that caused exploded monsters to disappear from the level and phantoms to be torn apart

Beta-19.23