From Beta-19.1 to Beta-19.23 change lists

This update received the highest number of patches. We decided to move all the change lists to the new announcement instead editing the old one, and to accompany each patch with a new announcement in the future to avoid confusion.
Beta-19.1
- Fixed incorrect tag detection before loading an item into the Steam Workshop
- Fixed a bug that caused a death run to start separately with default run
- Fixed incorrect tinting of natural light sources
Beta-19.2
- Fixed a bug that caused an immortal player to keep dying from Darkness in a personal hell
- Fixed a bug that didn't count the teleportation kill of the Exhausted.
- Fixed incorrect definition of endings
- Fixed the ability to kill Exhausted with a shaft
- The doors in the organ room have been redesigned
- Reworked some of tiles in pandemonium
Beta-19.3
- Fixed incorrect rendering of Abel's depth and direction on the intro level
- Fixed incorrectly sorcery abort in the last room on pandemonium level
- Fixed incorrect bloom rendering for slime objects
- Fixed no camera shaking when hitting player with slime during teleportation
- Fixed incorrect medkit place in secret area on steam machine level
- Fixed incorrect player positioning on the map on different levels
- Fixed memory leak related to player character sprite
- Redesigned box sequence that starts the default run in arcade mode
- Slightly changed some objects placement in the caves and the graveyard levels
- Reworked and optimized monsters' hearing
- Slightly optimized glare system
- Static and dynamic shadows are optimized
- Reduced all monsters visibility range
- Real time reading of config file has been replaced by "config load" command
- Added light sources in room with copper key on crystal caves level
Beta-19.4
- Fixed some objects disappearance on the intro level after loading arcade mode run
- Fixed a bug that caused all pipidasters to turn into an infernal box
Beta-19.5
- Fixed bug that caused level autosave after repairing a corrupted save file
- Fixed incorrectly placed torch in a cave level
- Fixed incorrect display of explosion kill stats
- Fixed object type files for Tiled
- Fixed bug that caused all monsters to be pointed to the right at the beginning of a random run level
- Fixed game crash that occurs when a gibs or explosion appears at the beginning of a level
- Fixed(?) random game crash when loading the game
- Fixed incorrect display of NPCs sitting on chairs on intro level
- Improved debugger for critical errors
Beta-19.6
- Fixed grammatical errors in Polish localization
- Fixed a bug when dead monsters could explode during a pause
- Fixed incorrect behaviour of steam engine and gears on "steam machine" level
- Fixed incorrect display of Lanterns on save file preview
- Fixed bug that caused all Lanterns to be pointed to the right at the beginning of Lantern event
- Added Lantern previews for all levels
Beta-19.7
- Fixed frog's missing particles when dying
- Fixed incorrect corpses depth
- Fixed a bug that caused monsters to hear a not moving player pressing the run button
- Fixed a bug that caused phantoms that appeared too far from the player to be non-active
- Fixed incorrect depth display for Darkness in personal hell
- Fixed incorrect saving player's previous position
- Fixed bug that clock sound in intro level didn't stop after level change
- Reworked snowmans getting damage and death
- Reworked monsters' stop chasing method
- Slightly optimized gibs
- Removed some unused monsters' parameters
Beta-19.8
- Fixed wrong wall type in ssecret area on the "cave" level
- Increased activation radius of the box at the beginning of the default run
- Changed position of chair next to the box
Beta-19.9
- Added parameter "e_allowtele" for "Trigger Autosave" object
- Fixed incorrect walls depth on "cathedral" level
- Fixed bug that caused blown up phantoms to count in stats
Beta-19.10
- Fixed bug that caused "e_allowtele" parameter in "Trigger Autosave" to reset after loading the game
Beta-19.11
- Fixed incorrect voice volume in sound settings menu
- Fixed incorrect snowman shadow display
- Fixed issue with killed snowman had a soul
- Fixed player's ability to step outside the level playable zone at the entrance to the "steam engine" level
- Fixed glare from not working flashlight on "crystal caves" level
- Fixed a bug that caused the global parameter "gui_hud" not to be saved
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to turn the flashlight on and off during a pause
- Fixed a bug that caused organ music not to stop after level change
- Fixed a bug that allowes player to open the door back in the last room on the "pandemonium" level
- Fixed incorrect programming the array to global variable
- Reworked and optimized display of hints when picking up items and getting score
- Reworked clock sound on "intro level"
- Doors with parameter "e_toggle" are now interactable
- Removed interaction hints for interactive objects during sequences
- Changed location of monsters in the last room on the "steam machine" level
- Changed how doors work on "ending" levels
- Added ability to take the key out of the "cathedral" level
Beta-19.12
- Fixed grammatical errors in localizations
- Fixed void appearing after loading the "intro" level save file in default run
- Fixed interactivity overlay on top of door notification with "e_toggle" parameter
- Fixed incorrect depth of stalagmites on "cave" level
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to open doors via teleportation
- Fixed a softlock that occurs when trying to teleport to the last room on "pandemonium" level
- Reworked and fixed incorrect door detection on "organ" level
- Reworked final hallway on "pandemonium" level
- Saving the game now saves void (arcade level end) object too
- Added alternative message for opened door with parameter "e_toggle"
- Updated Nimax.
Beta-19.13
- Fixed bug that allowes player to kill friends with a Shaft spell
- Fixed another possible softlock related to the door in the last room on "pandemonium" level
- Fixed story levels breaking after running custom maps with the "forceload_entities" global parameter set to "false"
- Fixed friends appearing after loading "ending" level in arcade mode
- Fixed broken object types file for Tiled
- Slightly moved changelevel trigger on "pandemonium" level
- Expanded "Spawner" entity
- Added "Force Active Area" entity to documentation.
- Global parameter "forceload_entities" changed to "unload_entities", reworked and accounted in save files
Beta-19.14
- Fixed a bug that caused one of the endings to break
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to complete the game after loading the game on "pandemonium" level
Beta-19.15
- Fixed a bug that caused Abel to appear in the "organ" room in arcade mode
- Changed how "e_sound_begin" and "e_sound_end" work in "Entity Dialogue"
- Fixed a bug that causes boss on "industrial" to unload while too far from player
- Fixed path finding for Lanterns
- Boss on "industrial" level is now always chasing the player
Beta-19.16
- Fixed a bug that caused inactive "Entity Display" to draw a text frame
- Fixed bug that caused "Entity Hurt" to not saving
- Fixed "Entity Spawner" not loading correctly from save file
- Fixed (again) the ability to kill your friends with the Shaft
- Fixed incorrect playback of monster burning sound by Lanterns
- Fixed incorrect "lantern_immunity" parameter work for light objects
- Fixed incorrect rotation of objects in Tiled
- Reworked and fixed effects when burning monster by Lanterns
- Added "save" and "load" commands for debugging
- Significantly optimized game saving
- Redesigned Lanterns' AI
- Slightly redesigned path finding for player on "Classic" and "RPG" control schemes
- Tree placement in the graveyard was changed
- Significantly improved overall game optimization system
- Added support of "offset" parameters for Tiled layers
Beta-19.17
- Fixed a critical bug that caused some objects to disappear
- Fixed some GUI elements twitching when the camera moves
- Returned overall optimization system from Beta-19.15
Beta-19.18
- Fixed game crash when Lantern tries to find a target to move on
Beta-19.19
- Removed support for deprecated object types for Tiled
- Fixed broken Christmas present's shadow
- Fixed bug that caused Christmas presents not to disappear outside of Christmas event time
- Minor main menu fixes
- Added parameter "e_disable" for "Entity Programmer"
- Added "e_destroy_self" parameter for "Entity Spawner"
- "Entity Graber" renamed to "Entity Grabber"
Beta-19.20
- Fixed teleportation ball double bouncing sound when hitting a door
- Fixed incorrect damage dealing by nightmare and nightmarish while player is teleporting
- Fixed a bug when monsters would not complete an attack while the player is teleporting
- Fixed incorrect main menu depth
Beta-19.21
- Fixed broken light of some iems
Beta-19.22
- Fixed a bug that caused exploded monsters to disappear from the level and phantoms to be torn apart
Beta-19.23
- Fixed incorrect display of game version in workshop menu
- Fixed incorrect creation of fireballs when using the last modifier
- Reworked the requirements for the "another brick in the wall" achievement
- Optimized all fireball modifiers
- Changed one of the names in the credits
- Game engine update
Changed depots in yyc_stable branch