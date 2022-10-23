AI improvements have been made to the killer cars in the game, which will give them better navigation. Happy Halloween! If you enjoy this title, check out Junkyard Fury 2! JF2 will be coming out 10/28/2022, feel free to check it out on Steam!
Junkyard Fury update for 23 October 2022
AI improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Junkyard Fury Content Depot 1706941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update