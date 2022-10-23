 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury update for 23 October 2022

AI improvements

Build 9782178

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI improvements have been made to the killer cars in the game, which will give them better navigation. Happy Halloween! If you enjoy this title, check out Junkyard Fury 2! JF2 will be coming out 10/28/2022, feel free to check it out on Steam!

