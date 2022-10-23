 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 23 October 2022

Halloween 2022 Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9782146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween event is now on!

  • Updated visuals for Halloween theme.
  • Players can participate in the masquerade event. Check out our Discord to learn more https://discord.gg/npuKwTVF
  • Store now has new Halloween themed outfit

