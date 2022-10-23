Halloween 2022 Event

Halloween event is now on!
- Updated visuals for Halloween theme.
- Players can participate in the masquerade event. Check out our Discord to learn more https://discord.gg/npuKwTVF
- Store now has new Halloween themed outfit
