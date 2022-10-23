Hello everyone!
Car Dealership Simulator 0.6 Update
[Fixes and Content]
- Starting money has been changed. (Gameplay difficulty has been increased.)
- Customers are now breaking even more prices.
- Some vehicles had dirt bugs, fixed.
- Car wash price changed. (500 TL)
- Car wash speeds have been increased.
- Improvements have been made to the foam effect.
- Polishing speed has been increased.
- Polish color has been changed.
- There were bugs in some vehicles in the polishing area, fixed.
- Added new 8 cars.
- Added 3 new players cars.
- Added auto wash. (Last stage.)
(New Cars)
