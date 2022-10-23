 Skip to content

Car Dealership Simulator update for 23 October 2022

Car Dealership Simulator 0.6 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

[Fixes and Content]

  • Starting money has been changed. (Gameplay difficulty has been increased.)
  • Customers are now breaking even more prices.
  • Some vehicles had dirt bugs, fixed.
  • Car wash price changed. (500 TL)
  • Car wash speeds have been increased.
  • Improvements have been made to the foam effect.
  • Polishing speed has been increased.
  • Polish color has been changed.
  • There were bugs in some vehicles in the polishing area, fixed.
  • Added new 8 cars.
  • Added 3 new players cars.
  • Added auto wash. (Last stage.)
(New Cars)








(New Automatic Car Wash)

