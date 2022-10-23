 Skip to content

Erroneous update for 23 October 2022

0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9782049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Vspeed now increases max speed of cars
-Added drift particles for cars
-Added drift sounds
-Car sounds dont play if you arent on the ground
-Cars now explode from inbounds god
-Added racetrack to flatgrass
-Added new cape design
-Replaced camera model
-Added O-22
-Added water to ER_Flatgrass

