-Vspeed now increases max speed of cars
-Added drift particles for cars
-Added drift sounds
-Car sounds dont play if you arent on the ground
-Cars now explode from inbounds god
-Added racetrack to flatgrass
-Added new cape design
-Replaced camera model
-Added O-22
-Added water to ER_Flatgrass
Erroneous update for 23 October 2022
0.8.0
-Vspeed now increases max speed of cars
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update