What? again?!

- Fixed the button for picking up items from the conveyor, now it is not clickable, and is not displayed on top of some windows.
- Increased movement speed buff time from 60s to 180s (3 minutes).
- Added buff sound.
- Added sound when summoning allies.
- Added a visual effect for summoning allies.
- Improved readability of plasma cell count and buff time.
Total Factory update for 23 October 2022
