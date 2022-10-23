 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 23 October 2022

What? again?!

Patchnotes
  • Fixed the button for picking up items from the conveyor, now it is not clickable, and is not displayed on top of some windows.
  • Increased movement speed buff time from 60s to 180s (3 minutes).
  • Added buff sound.
  • Added sound when summoning allies.
  • Added a visual effect for summoning allies.
  • Improved readability of plasma cell count and buff time.

