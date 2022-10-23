- Fixed: Peasant count on building tasks should now be correct after peasants are removed because of death
- Fixed: Story dialogs should no longer show the first dialog again upon loading a save game
- "Founding Kroburg" story infrastructure quest sub-quests are now more clear
- Improved graphics performance on Kroburg map by eliminating some rendering errors
- Added another quest and dialog to the "Founding Kroburg" story
Black Forest update for 23 October 2022
Small Bugfixes and Improvements Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
