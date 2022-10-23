 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 23 October 2022

Small Bugfixes and Improvements Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9781941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Peasant count on building tasks should now be correct after peasants are removed because of death
  • Fixed: Story dialogs should no longer show the first dialog again upon loading a save game
  • "Founding Kroburg" story infrastructure quest sub-quests are now more clear
  • Improved graphics performance on Kroburg map by eliminating some rendering errors
  • Added another quest and dialog to the "Founding Kroburg" story

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link