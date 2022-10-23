 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads update for 23 October 2022

Version 3.35 - Cleanup St Louis

Share · View all patches · Build 9781934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

St Louis now looks new and spiffy like most other cities in All Quiet Roads. The background artwork is inspired by the topography of the St Louis area.

