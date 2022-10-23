 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Land of the Mage Lords update for 23 October 2022

Patch 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9781774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Grow Spell Changes

  • Fixed bug that caused there to be no cool down for the Grow Spell under certain circumstances
  • Increased projectile damage for enlarged troops
  • Fixed bug that caused troop to float after shrinking

Changed files in this update

Depot 2069221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link